Rangers' Sam Travis: Dealing with hamstring
Travis sustained a hamstring injury while training during the offseason, Chris Halicke of Sports Illustrated reports.
Travis is expected to compete for the starting job at first base, which is open as training camp approaches. The right-handed hitting Travis will join lefty-hitters Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird in the competition.
