Rangers' Sam Travis: Released by Rangers
Travis was released by the Rangers on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Travis was providing depth for Texas at the team's alternate training site before being released. The 27-year-old spent time in the majors with the Red Sox between 2017 and 2019.
