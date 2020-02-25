Play

Travis (hamstring) has been running the bases and could appear in a spring training game this coming weekend, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning Star reports.

Travis was hobbled by an offseason injury that's prevented him from playing thus far during spring games. The longer he's sidelined, the less likely it is for Travis to push for the open first base job. Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird have manned the position in the first few games.

