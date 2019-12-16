Rangers' Tim Dillard: Remains with Rangers
Dillard returned to the Rangers on a minor-league contract Monday.
Dillard will receive an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. It's unlikely that he'll win an Opening Day roster spot, as he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2012.
More News
-
Rangers' Tim Dillard: Moved to minors camp•
-
Rangers' Tim Dillard: Heads to Texas on minors deal•
-
Brewers' Tim Dillard: Re-signed by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Tim Dillard: Signs minor league deal with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Tim Dillard: Gives up three earned runs over three innings•
-
Brewers' Tim Dillard: Signs minor league deal with Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...