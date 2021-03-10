Dillard announced his retirement via his personal Twitter feed Wednesday.
Dillard was released by the Rangers at the end of February after signing a minor-league contract during the offseason, and he'll elect to hang up his cleats instead of searching for another deal. The 37-year-old mainly pitched in the minors during his career but spent four seasons in the majors with the Brewers between 2008 and 2012. During that time, the right-hander posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 62:29 K:BB over 73 relief appearances.