Dillard signed another minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Dillard will be heading into his third year as a member of the Rangers' organization, though he's yet to represent them at the big-league level. The 37-year-old hasn't thrown a big-league pitch for any club since appearing for the Brewers back in 2012.
