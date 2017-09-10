Rays' Alex Cobb: Delivers five solid innings in win over Boston

Cobb (11-9) delivered five one-run innings while earning a win Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Cobb labored in the second inning when he gave up the opening run, but he was able to escape the jam before finishing with three scoreless frames. He came back out for the sixth but was removed after allowing the first two men to reach. Nevertheless, the bullpen closed out Cobb's second win in as many starts, giving him 11 for the season to level him with his career high. He has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts and will take a sharp 3.59 ERA into Saturday's start against the Red Sox.