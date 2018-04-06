Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Takes second loss of season Thursday
Kittredge (0-2) allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks while also recording a strikeout over 2.1 innings in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.
He was on the hook for the loss when Hanley Ramirez's game-winning single to right off Ryan Yarbrough plated Jackie Bradley, Jr., who Kittredge had allowed to reach on a leadoff double. It was a tough-luck defeat of sorts for the 28-year-old righty, who'd been effective otherwise in his second outing of the season. Kittredge has allowed an earned run apiece in that pair of outings, but he projects to have plenty of opportunities to right the ship over the course of the season as a hybrid long reliever/occasional bullpen-day starter.
