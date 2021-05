Meadows went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Meadows' first RBI was rather unimpressive, as a plated a run with a groundout to shortstop in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old made much more noise later in the contest, however, drilling a solo homer in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth, both against reliever Ben Rowen. Meadows is up to seven homers and 17 RBI on the season, though he is batting just .216 through 123 plate appearances.