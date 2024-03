The Rays optioned Shenton to minor-league camp Monday.

Shenton went 7-for-27 with an 8:1 K:BB over 27 at-bats this spring. The 26-year-old had a monster 1.006 OPS with 29 home runs between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2023 and is a good bet to make his MLB debut at some point this season. Shenton is primarily a corner infielder but has dabbled in left field and at second base, too, giving him multiple potential avenues to playing time with the big club.