The Rays selected Shenton to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Shenton put up an impressive .304/.423/.584 batting line with 29 home runs and 99 RBI over 134 games this past season between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham. The 25-year-old corner infielder looks poised to make his major-league debut in the early part of the 2024 season.