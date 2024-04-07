Shenton went 2-for-4 with an RBI-double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

After drawing his first major-league start Monday, Shenton broke through for his first MLB hit Sunday, driving in Jose Caballero with an RBI-double off Dakota Hudson in the top of the second inning. He later came around to score off of a single from Jose Siri in the frame while also adding another base-knock himself in top of the ninth. Shenton currently doesn't have a direct path to consistent playing time, but his positional flexibility makes him a valuable utility option off the bench for Tampa Bay.