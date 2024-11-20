The Rays traded Shenton to the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for cash, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

After making his MLB debut and appearing in 19 games for the Rays in 2024, Shenton will now reunite with the organization that originally drafted him back in 2019. The 26-year-old infielder slashed .258/.361/.497 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI across 363 minor-league plate appearances last season, and he will likely remain an organizational depth piece upon moving to Seattle. JT Chargois was DFA'd in a corresponding move.