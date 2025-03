The Mariners optioned Shenton to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

In his first spring with the Mariners after being traded from Tampa Bay during the offseason, Shenton went 9-for-34 with two RBI, four runs scored and 13 strikeouts. He'll now head to Triple-A to begin the 2025 campaign but could soon work his way back to Seattle, as he owns a .932 OPS across his Triple-A career.