The Rays designated Shenton for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The club has decided it had a better use for a 40-man roster spot ahead of the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline. Shenton will turn 27 in January and has just 50 major-league plate appearances under his belt, but he's slashed .276/.391/.541 with 34 homers in 144 games at the Triple-A level, so there could be interest in the infielder via waivers.