Shenton went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk Monday against the Rangers.

Shenton made his first major league start, playing first base and hitting eighth after appearing as a pinch hitter Sunday. He posted a 1.035 OPS across 271 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham in 2023, though that came when he was 25 years old. Shenton could be an intriguing option if he can get more consistent at-bats, though it appears that the Rays will have to suffer several injuries for that to occur.