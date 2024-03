Shenton has been informed that he has made the Rays' Opening Day roster, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Shenton was sent to minor-league camp earlier this month, but injuries to other players created another opportunity and he wound up making the team. The 26-year-old can handle the corner infield and outfield spots and could also be an option at designated hitter while Jonathan Aranda (finger) is sidelined. Shenton will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.