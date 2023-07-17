Shenton was promoted from Double-A Montgomery to Triple-A Durham.

Shenton is already 25, so he is old for a player making his Triple-A debut. After being roughly league average at Double-A in 2021 (103 wRC+) and 2022 (100 wRC+), Shenton was 58 percent better than league average this year, slashing .307/.415/.567 with 15 home runs in 73 games. He received the majority of his starts at third base while at Double-A, but Shenton has been filling in at first base for Kyle Manzardo (undisclosed), who is on the injured list.