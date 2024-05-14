Shenton was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
The 26-year-old will make room for Jonathan Aranda (finger) on the big league roster. Shenton slashed .189/.318/.378 with a homer and four doubles in 44 plate appearances with the Rays.
