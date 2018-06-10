Rays' Blake Snell: Records eighth win
Snell (8-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out one across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.
Known for his ability to generate strikeouts, this was an unconventional start for Snell, though he still turned in an effective effort. The greater number of balls in play did result in him surrendering a season-high seven hits, though he limited the damage they caused by allowing only two extra-base hits. He continues to rank among the best pitchers in the American League, and certainly appears to be in the midst of a breakout season.
