Giants manager Bob Melvin said Monday that Snell (thigh) will throw a three-inning live batting practice session Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell was cleared to face hitters after a bullpen session Saturday went off without a hitch. The Giants will wait to see how the lefty responds to Tuesday's session before determining the next steps, but Snell is trending in a positive direction. Snell hasn't pitched in more than two weeks because of a Grade 2 left adductor strain.