Rays' Brandon Lowe: Plays all nine innings in field

Lowe (lower leg) went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings at second base in Triple-A Durham's loss to Charlotte on Tuesday.

Lowe came up empty at the plate, but he encouragingly was able to log a full game in the field for the first time during his rehab assignment. That's a notable development for the rookie, whose recovery from his lower-leg injury has taken much longer than expected. Having reached this important benchmark, Lowe will look to string together consecutive full games before being deemed ready for activation.