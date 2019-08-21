Rays' Brandon Lowe: Plays all nine innings in field

Lowe (lower leg) went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings at second base in Triple-A Durham's loss to Charlotte on Tuesday.

Lowe came up empty at the plate, but he encouragingly was able to log a full game in the field for the first time during his rehab assignment. That's a notable development for the rookie, whose recovery from his lower-leg injury has taken much longer than expected. Having reached this important benchmark, Lowe will look to string together consecutive full games before being deemed ready for activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories