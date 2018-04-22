Rays' C.J. Cron: Goes yard twice Saturday
Cron went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Twins.
With Denard Span currently seeing more action in the outfield due to Kevin Kiermaier's thumb injury, Cron has had the DH spot mostly to himself and he's responded by going 8-for-21 (.381) over the last five games with three homers and six RBI. The 28-year-old has pushed his slash line up to .264/.316/.472 on the season, numbers right in line with his career averages, and with regular playing time in his sights for the foreseeable future, Cron's capable of providing fantasy value even in shallow formats.
