Morton (11-3) took the loss in Game 2 of the Rays' doubleheader with the Yankees on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on five hits over 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking four as Tampa Bay fell 5-1.

The righty hit a bump in the road in this contest, uncharacteristically struggling with his control in issuing four free passes. Morton is still having a fantastic season, as his ERA stands at 2.61 to go along with a 1.06 WHIP and a 152:41 K:BB through 124.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which will see him take on the Red Sox at home on Tuesday.