Morton (1-0) allowed no runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings to pick up the win Monday against the White Sox. He struck out six.

It wasn't entirely clean early on for Morton, who loaded the bases in the first on a single, a walk and hit batter and allowed a total of six batters to reach base in the first two-plus innings, but Morton settled down to retire the final 11 batters he faced in cruising to his first win of the season. The 40-year-old veteran continues to excel despite his advanced age. His next opportunity to toe the rubber is tentatively scheduled to take place Sunday in a home matchup against the defending National League champion Diamondbacks.