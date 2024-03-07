Morton gave up two hits and two walks over 2.2 scoreless innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit. He struck out three.

The 40-year-old right-hander saw his first game action of the spring, taking the mound to begin the fifth inning, and he looked to be nearly ready for Opening Day. Morton's 1.43 WHIP last season was his highest mark in over a decade, but his 3.64 ERA and 25.6 percent strikeout rate over 163.1 innings indicate he still has plenty left in the tank. He's expected to begin the 2024 campaign as Atlanta's No. 4 starter.