Morton gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

He appears just about ready for the start of the season. Morton did serve up two homers Saturday, a two-run shot by Jack Suwinski in the first inning and a solo shot by Billy McKinney in the third, but they were the first two long balls he's allowed this spring, while Morton's 10:3 K:BB through 7.2 Grapefruit League innings highlights his still-impressive strikeout upside. The 40-year-old delivered a 3.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 183:83 K:BB through 30 starts and 163.1 innings for Atlanta in 2023.