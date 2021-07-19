Archer (forearm) allowed two earned runs on three hits over 1.2 innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Jacksonville on Saturday. He struck out two.

Archer threw 26 of 39 pitches for strikes, and although he did get tagged for a pair of runs, there were encouraging signs. The team's official site reports manager Kevin Cash was informed the right-hander displayed good velocity on his fastball and also flashed "the Chris Archer slider" during his time on the hill. Archer is likely to add an inning to his workload each time he takes the mound during his rehab assignment, with his next appearance for the Bulls likely to come in the later part of the week.