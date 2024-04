Mead went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday against the Rangers.

Mead had been in the lineup once through the Rays' first four games, which came against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. He got a chance at third base Monday against Dane Dunning, filling in for Isaac Paredes at third base, but he is still likely to be limited to playing time primarily with southpaws on the mound.