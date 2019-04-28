Pagan allowed one hit but struck out two in his third save during a 2-1 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has seemingly moved into the closer role for the Rays, as he has posted three saves this week. In his first two save opportunities, it's possible manager Kevin Cash was resting some other arms, but on Saturday, Cash used a lot of his top relievers and deployed Pagan in the ninth. The closer role with the Rays is a fluid situation, but Pagan appears to have the role right now. In addition to three saves, he owns a 1.29 ERA, 0.29 WHIP and eight strikeouts in seven innings this year.