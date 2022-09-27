site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench Tuesday
Mejia is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Mejia has started five of the last 12 games. Christian Bethancourt, has started six of the last 12 games, will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
