Paredes focused on hitting breaking balls this winter in anticipation that pitchers will attack him differently in 2024, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Paredes broke out with 31 home runs in 2023, 20 of which came off fastballs. Heading into 2024, he expects to see pitchers mix in more breaking and offspeed pitches to mitigate his ability to pull the ball for power and took batting practice from a hitting machine throwing breaking pitches this offseason to prepare. Paredes also noted he may have to be willing to settle for putting the ball in play regularly as opposed to consistently hunting for the long ball.