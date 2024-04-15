Paredes went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Sunday against the Giants.
Paredes ended a three-game hitless streak with an RBI single in the third frame. Four innings later, he blasted a solo home run --his fifth long ball of the campaign. Paredes has played in 14 of the Rays' 15 games this season and has hit cleanup on 12 occasions.
More News
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Goes deep Saturday•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Swats three-run blast in win•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Expecting to be pitched differently•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Avoids arbitration with Rays•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Out of Saturday's lineup•