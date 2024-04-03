Paredes went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Paredes tallied his second home run of the season with a three-run blast off Yerry Rodriguez in the fifth inning to put the Rays up 5-0. After going hitless through his first two games, Paredes now has three hits over his last 10 at-bats and has managed to reach base with a walk and a hit by pitch as well.
More News
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Expecting to be pitched differently•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Avoids arbitration with Rays•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Held out again Monday•