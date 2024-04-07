Paredes went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-6 victory versus the Rockies.

The Rays were down by three runs with two outs in the eighth inning before Paredes ignited a comeback with a solo shot to left field. Prior to that, he had produced Tampa Bay's first run with a single in the first frame. Paredes is off to a nice start to the campaign, slashing .258/.324/.548 with three homers and seven RBI through 34 plate appearances, though his 35.3 percent strikeout rate so far is almost double his mark from last season.