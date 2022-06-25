Springs didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing three runs on three solo home runs among seven hits over six innings. He struck out a season-high nine without walking a batter.

The Rays handed Springs a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the southpaw's inability to keep the ball in the park ended up costing him a win despite his otherwise impressive performance. He's served up multiple homers in three of his last six starts, but he's otherwise been sharp with a 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch.