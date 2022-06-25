Springs didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing three runs on three solo home runs among seven hits over six innings. He struck out a season-high nine without walking a batter.
The Rays handed Springs a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the southpaw's inability to keep the ball in the park ended up costing him a win despite his otherwise impressive performance. He's served up multiple homers in three of his last six starts, but he's otherwise been sharp with a 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch.
More News
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Tagged for four runs•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Earns win Sunday•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Stuck with loss in quality start•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Earns win, lowers ERA to 1.32•