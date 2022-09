Springs (8-4) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw didn't let a Toronto baserunner get past second base as he extended his current scoreless streak to 16.2 innings. Springs also delivered his fifth quality start of the season, and since moving into the rotation at the beginning of May he boasts a 2.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:26 K:BB through 106 innings.