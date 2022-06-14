Aranda is batting .326/.404/.521 with nine homers, three steals and a 26:49 BB:K through 57 games for Triple-A Durham.

With Brandon Lowe hurt and Vidal Brujan struggling at the dish, it's a little surprising Aranda hasn't gotten the call to Tampa yet. All he's done in Triple-A is essentially replicate his fine work in Double-A from last season (.325/.410/.540). Of course, his defense is not great and probably never will be, which may be all the difference for the Rays, but at least Aranda offers some versatility by virtue of his experience -- he's played first, second and third this year, and left field previously. As an excellent hitter with no clear position, he's an obvious fit for the DH slot.