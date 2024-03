Aranda has maintained a 1.124 OPS across 29 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League.

Aranda entered spring as a strong candidate to earn a large-side platoon role at DH. He's done everything in his power to lock up those plate appearances, as he's struck out just 6.9 percent of the time while clubbing five extra-base hits. While it's not yet clear if Aranda will be a regular part of the Rays' lineup, he appears to be a safe bet to crack the Opening Day roster at a minimum.