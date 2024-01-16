Aranda could be in line to serve in a strong-side platoon at designated hitter for the Rays, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It sounds as if Aranda is the top candidate to step into the role vacated by Luke Raley as the DH versus righties and occasional first baseman. A trade of Harold Ramirez, which seems likely, could further clarify Aranda's role. Aranda has posted just a .656 OPS over 190 plate appearances during his limited chances at the major-league level, but the 25-year-old sports a .328/.421/.565 batting line with 43 home runs over the last two seasons at Triple-A Durham. Even if the left-handed batter sits regularly against southpaws, he boasts big fantasy potential.