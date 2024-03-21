Aranda will begin the season on the injured list after being diagnosed Thursday with a fractured right ring finger, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He's scheduled to have surgery to insert a pin into his finger and will likely miss 4-to-6 weeks, per Topkin.

Aranda suffered the injury while fielding a grounder Tuesday. The 25-year-old had been slated to open the season as Tampa Bay's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, but the injury will likely keep him out for at least all of April. In Aranda's stead, Curtis Mead, Harold Ramirez and Amed Rosario could benefit from some added opportunities against right-handed pitching early on in the season.