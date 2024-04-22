Aranda (finger) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham soon, Evan Closky of WTSP in Tampa reports.

Aranda had the pins removed from his surgically repaired right ring finger a week ago and it sounds like he's close to being cleared to play in games. The 25-year-old has been sidelined for a month, so he will need a good number of rehab at-bats before being activated. Aranda had been in line to serve as the Rays' primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching before he got hurt, and he should regain that role in time.