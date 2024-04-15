Aranda will have the pins removed from his right finger Monday, MLB.com reports.
Aranda is recovering from a fractured right finger and has continued to engage in all baseball activities besides swinging. There is not an exact timeline for his return, though early or mid-May should be realistic.
