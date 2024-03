The Rays placed Aranda on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 25, with a fractured right ring finger, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda is expected to be out until at least early May after having surgery to insert a pin in the finger. The 25-year-old had been slated to open the season as Tampa Bay's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching and should eventually reclaim that role.