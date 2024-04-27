Aranda (finger) joined Triple-A Durham on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Aranda played in a pair of extended spring training games before heading to Durham. He was able to do everything but swing a bat for the majority of his recovery, so he may not need much time in the minors before being activated.
