Caballero went 0-for-2 with three walks, three runs scored and four stolen bases during Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Despite not tallying a hit, Caballero was all over the basepath, reaching thrice via walk and becoming the third player since 2020 to accumulate four steals in a game. One of those swipes came in the 10th inning when he stole third after starting the inning as the designated runner then scored on a walk-off triple by Jonny DeLuca. Caballero ranks third in MLB with 13 steals this season and holds a .317 on-base percentage.