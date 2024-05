Caballero went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk Friday against the Mets.

Caballero collected a pair of hits for the second consecutive game and also drew his first walk in 12 starts. He also remains busy on the basepaths, though he was caught stealing for the fifth time in 14 attempts on the campaign. Caballero hasn't offered much power across 113 plate appearances, but he does have 14 runs scored and 12 RBI.