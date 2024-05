Caballero is not in the lineup for Friday's matchup against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caballero has started in the majority of games for Tampa Bay at shortstop this season, but he will get a break as the Rays kick off their series with Toronto. It's the 27-year-old's sixth absences in 46 this season, and he's slashing .252/.309/.360 with 17 stolen bases and 13 RBI. Amed Rosario will get the start in place of Caballero at shortstop and against the Blue Jays.