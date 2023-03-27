Lowe is likely to make the Rays' roster as a bench outfielder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe is in competition with the likes of Jonathan Aranda, Vidal Brujan and Luke Raley for a bench spot, though he's helped his cause by slugging three homers and a double across 43 plate appearances this spring. He's still struggled to make consistent contact, striking out 12 times in that same span. The Rays have yet to make an official announcement as to Lowe's status, so his place on the roster is not certain.