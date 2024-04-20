Lowe (oblique) played nine innings in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Lowe was originally set to begin his rehab assignment Thursday, but the game was rained out. Perhaps most notable about his initial appearance was his defensive position, as he's primarily played in right field in the majors. However, with Jose Siri struggling early, the team could opt to replace him with Lowe and rely on a combination of Richie Palacios and Amed Rosario in right field.